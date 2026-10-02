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2 October 2026

Special Committee Investigations In Bankruptcy

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
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Independent special committee investigations are becoming critical in bankruptcy and restructuring as stakeholders demand greater transparency and accountability. Organizations are leveraging AI and data intelligence to transform business performance while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Richard Collura

In a Financier Worldwide roundtable, Richard A. Collura, Senior Managing Director at Ankura, explains that independent special committee investigations have become increasingly important in bankruptcy and restructuring matters as stakeholders demand greater transparency, accountability, and confidence that fiduciary decisions can withstand scrutiny. Richard highlights that effective investigations balance independence, speed, and discipline by focusing on material issues, preserving value for stakeholders, and providing clarity around insider transactions, governance decisions, and potential claims while supporting successful restructuring outcomes. He also discusses how data analytics, forensic technology, and strong cross-border coordination are helping special committees conduct faster, more targeted investigations, enabling advisors to uncover risks, trace complex transactions, and deliver defensible findings across multiple jurisdictions.

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This article was originally published on Financier Worldwide.

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Richard Collura
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