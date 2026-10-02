Special Committee Investigations In Bankruptcy

In a Financier Worldwide roundtable, Richard A. Collura, Senior Managing Director at Ankura, explains that independent special committee investigations have become increasingly important in bankruptcy and restructuring matters as stakeholders demand greater transparency, accountability, and confidence that fiduciary decisions can withstand scrutiny. Richard highlights that effective investigations balance independence, speed, and discipline by focusing on material issues, preserving value for stakeholders, and providing clarity around insider transactions, governance decisions, and potential claims while supporting successful restructuring outcomes. He also discusses how data analytics, forensic technology, and strong cross-border coordination are helping special committees conduct faster, more targeted investigations, enabling advisors to uncover risks, trace complex transactions, and deliver defensible findings across multiple jurisdictions.

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This article was originally published on Financier Worldwide.