Katrina Rathie On Transformation, Turnaround And More (Video)

Katrina Rathie shares her insights on what makes an effective Chair in an ever-changing and complex business environment.

self Katrina Rathie shares her insights on what makes an effective Chair in an ever-changing and complex business environment. She discusses the importance of deeply knowing the company, anticipating what's ahead, and leading with resilience and emotional intelligence. Katrina also reflects on real stories of transformation, turnaround, and growth that have shaped her leadership journey.

