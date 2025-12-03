ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Katrina Rathie On Transformation, Turnaround And More (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
Katrina Rathie shares her insights on what makes an effective Chair in an ever-changing and complex business environment.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Igor Sadimenko
Igor Sadimenko’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Property and Retail & Leisure industries

Katrina Rathie shares her insights on what makes an effective Chair in an ever-changing and complex business environment. She discusses the importance of deeply knowing the company, anticipating what's ahead, and leading with resilience and emotional intelligence. Katrina also reflects on real stories of transformation, turnaround, and growth that have shaped her leadership journey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Igor Sadimenko
Igor Sadimenko
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More