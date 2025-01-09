ARTICLE
9 January 2025

A&O Shearman Releases Annual Report And Proxy Statement Preparation Guides To Supplement Its Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey

As we prepare for the new year, we are excited to announce the release of our two companion pieces, the Annual Report and Proxy Statement Quick Reference Guides...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
As we prepare for the new year, we are excited to announce the release of our two companion pieces, the Annual Report and Proxy Statement Quick Reference Guides, designed to supplement our 22nd Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey.

The Quick Reference Guides discuss important themes and trends for the upcoming annual reporting and proxy season and include "housekeeping checklists" designed to assist companies with upcoming annual filings.

Read Preparing for the 2025 proxy season.

Read Preparing for your annual report.

