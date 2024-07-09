Impact

The centralized contract review team of Nexdigm helped reduce turnaround times for high volume contracts with low to medium complexity. The team managed contract administration, which helped eliminate inconsistencies and inaccuracies.

We helped implement and manage a contract management process, including contract review guidelines, templates for certain contract types, extraction guidelines for metadata, and contract archival. The new process helped bring structure, standardization, and method to the client's contract lifecycle management.