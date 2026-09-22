Why A Public Charity Might Use A Fiscal Sponsor

The United States is home to more than 1.5 million charitable organizations, most of them public charities.1 Each one is a corporation and carries the obligations that come with that form: governance and board management, corporate registrations, compliance with financial accounting standards, disclosures to current and potential donors, filing an annual Form 990 with the IRS, and state charitable reporting.

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The United States is home to more than 1.5 million charitable organizations, most of them public charities.1 Each one is a corporation and carries the obligations that come with that form: governance and board management, corporate registrations, compliance with financial accounting standards, disclosures to current and potential donors, filing an annual Form 990 with the IRS, and state charitable reporting. Depending on size, a charity may also be managing employees and vendors across multiple states or globally.

So, why would a public charity use another charity as a fiscal sponsor?

The most common reason is growth. A new or fast-growing charity often needs more institutional support than it has built — a track record that reassures donors, additional financial management, or back-office capacity that would otherwise take years and significant investment to stand up.

Where This Actually Comes Up

Some typical scenarios where the use of a fiscal sponsor can be valuable to an operating charity include:

A new public charity is still gearing up operations and needs the stability of a fiscal sponsor for certain administrative functions, such as receiving and making grants.

A large institutional grantor conditions eligibility on an administrative track record the charity does not yet have, such as a minimum number of years of operating history or an annual budget threshold.

A public charity wants to expand into activities that require internal controls that it does not have, such as grantmaking in countries where formal grantee monitoring and audit programs are expected.

In all three examples, a mature charity acting as a fiscal sponsor can give the sponsored charity access to an existing infrastructure, enabling growth without a large financial or staffing investment.

How the Arrangement Works

As explained in Part 1, a fiscal sponsor is a public charity that maintains control and discretion over income and expenses consistent with its own tax-exempt purposes. In some cases, a fiscal sponsor provides back-office services, such as acting as employer of record during a transition while a new public charity stands up its own operations. Specifying the scope of services and maintaining a transition plan as the sponsored charity matures are both recommended best practices.

When donors require more rigorous financial and grant management, the sponsored charity develops the funding proposal in collaboration with the fiscal sponsor. Funders then make direct grants to the fiscal sponsor, typically restricted to the purposes of the sponsored charity or to specified activities. Depending on the structure, the sponsor may grant those funds onward to the sponsored charity to carry out mission activities, or may make grants to recipients the sponsored charity identifies.

Donor relationships are usually managed in a collaborative manner, with the sponsored charity reporting on program outcomes while the sponsor prepares financial reporting and satisfies the grantor-side expectations of donors.

The Bottom Line

Fiscal sponsorship is not only useful for charitable projects that have yet to incorporate. For an existing charity, it is an infrastructure decision: the question is not whether the organization is capable of building the capacity itself, but whether doing so is the best use of its funding and attention right now. Where the answer is no, a well-structured sponsorship can supply the institutional foundation a funder expects while the organization grows into its own.

See also: You Might Not Need to Start a Nonprofit Corporation: the same analysis for charitable projects that have not yet formed an organization.

Footnote

1. Based on IRS data on 501(c)(3) organizations as of 2024.

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