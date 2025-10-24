ARTICLE
24 October 2025

Navigating Innovation And Litigation Risk In Private Equity And Venture Capital (Video)

Arthur Luk
Your portfolio companies are innovating at breakneck speed, but is your compliance infrastructure keeping pace? In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Arthur Luk discusses how AI and emerging technologies are outpacing standard disclosure requirements, making robust compliance infrastructure more critical than ever.

In our video series Inside Litigation, members of our nearly 600-strong global litigation group offer brief insights into hot topics affecting the complex litigation landscape — from high-stakes commercial disputes and generative AI policy, to consumer class actions and data breach litigation. We'll offer best practices so you are equipped to win in and out of the courtroom.

Arthur Luk
