ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Private Equity Investment In The Defense Sector: Navigating A Transforming Landscape—podcast

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The defense sector is seeing a level of interest, investment and focus not seen in generations, with significant implications for private equity investors.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Peter Banks,Hendrik Röhricht,Alain Dermarkar
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The defense sector is seeing a level of interest, investment and focus not seen in generations, with significant implications for private equity investors. Interest in this sector has surged globally, and Europe in particular is witnessing a marked increase in activity.

As momentum continues to grow in this sector, investors and issuers are presented with both distinctive opportunities and complex challenges. In this podcast, our private capital team consisting of Peter Banks, Hendrik Roehricht, Magdalena Nasilowska, and Alain Dermarkar, examine the most recent trends, principal drivers, and challenges shaping private equity investment in the defense sector.

The sector's attractiveness is underpinned by major political shifts and a renewed sense of urgency, particularly in Europe and the U.S. In this podcast, our team explores the evolving landscape of defense-sector investment, focusing on the following areas:

  1. Drivers of investor interest
  2. Changing investor profile and market dynamics
  3. Opportunities for portfolio companies
  4. Regulatory considerations and developments
  5. Understanding the defense ecosystem

Our experience

Our team has advised on some of the most significant private equity transactions in the defense sector, including:

  • Coherent Corp., a global leader in photonics, in the USD400 million sale of its aerospace and defense business to Advent International, L.P., a leading global private equity investor
  • Bridgepoint on the sale of Element, a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services with aerospace and defense applications, to Temasek
  • J.F. Lehman & Company on several transactions, including its acquisition of Narda-MITEQ, a supplier of high-technology interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions, from L3Harris Technologies, and its subsequent sale to Amphenol Corp
  • BAE Systems on the disposal of its regional aircraft operating lease business to Fortress and its aerostructures business to Onex

These transactions highlight our ability to deliver tailored solutions in a highly regulated and rapidly evolving sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter Banks
Peter Banks
Photo of Hendrik Röhricht
Hendrik Röhricht
Photo of Magdalena Nasilowska
Magdalena Nasilowska
Photo of Alain Dermarkar
Alain Dermarkar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More