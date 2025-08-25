Fertility M&A Market

The fertility industry is a vital and rapidly-expanding sector in global healthcare, fueled by demographic shifts, tech innovations, evolving social norms, and tighter regulations. Once a niche service primarily for couples with infertility, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) now drive family planning, gender-inclusive care, and solutions to demographic challenges. With approximately 1 in 6 of adults affected by infertility, the demand for advanced, accessible services is surging1. The global fertility market, projected to hit $87.1 billion by 2034, is set to grow at a 9.1% CAGR from 2025 to 20342.

Our latest insights paper explores these themes, alongside recent M&A transactions shaping the industry and reveals a broader outlook for the sector.

Key growth factors:

Rising Infertility Rates : c.17.5% of the global adult population is impacted by infertility, through factors such as delayed childbearing and lifestyle changes 1 .

: c.17.5% of the global adult population is impacted by infertility, through factors such as delayed childbearing and lifestyle changes . Expanding Family Dynamics : Increased demand from single parents and LGBTQ+ individuals, are broadening demand for the fertility market.

: Increased demand from single parents and LGBTQ+ individuals, are broadening demand for the fertility market. Advancements in Fertility Technology: Cutting-edge innovations such as AI-assisted embryo selection and genetic screening can improve treatment success rates and patient care.

Cutting-edge innovations such as AI-assisted embryo selection and genetic screening can improve treatment success rates and patient care. Government : Policymakers are supporting fertility access through expanded insurance coverage, financial incentives, and regulatory updates.

: Policymakers are supporting fertility access through expanded insurance coverage, financial incentives, and regulatory updates. Cross-Border Fertility Tourism : People can legally gain options for treatments such as surrogacy and egg donation, alongside potential cost-savings.

: People can legally gain options for treatments such as surrogacy and egg donation, alongside potential cost-savings. Reproductive Health Monitoring: Insights into an individual's reproductive system, can enable people to detect issues early on.

To learn more about the key M&A trends taking shape this year in the Fertility space, read our latest paper.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL PAPER

Footnotes

Originally published 21 August 2025.

