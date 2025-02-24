CTA Reporting Requirements Reinstated And Beneficial Ownership Reports Due March 21, 2025 For Most Reporting Companies

The beneficial ownership information reporting requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) are now back in force. As described in more detail below, the majority of Reporting Companies are required to file their initial, amended, or corrected beneficial ownership information reports (BOIRs) by March 21, 2025, absent any subsequent legal developments.

On February 17, 2025, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Smith, et al. v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, et al., Case No. 6:24-cv-00336 (E.D. Tex.), stayed a preliminary injunction enjoining the Reporting Rule containing compliance deadlines to file BOIRs. This order removed the final hurdle (for now) blocking the CTA's reporting deadlines and requirements.

As previously indicated, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) extended a 30-day grace period for Reporting Companies to file BOIRs. Specifically, on February 19, 2025, FinCEN published an official notice stating that FinCEN is generally extending the reporting deadline for most Reporting Companies that were previously required to file BOIRs, but have not already done so, to March 21, 2025. FinCEN also noted that (a) during this period FinCEN would "assess its options to further modify deadlines, while prioritizing reporting for those entities that pose the most significant national security risks," and (b) it intends to revise the CTA's Reporting Rule to reduce burdens for lower-risk, small business entities. Note that, in parallel, there are several bills pending in Congress to repeal the CTA and to extend certain reporting deadlines to January 2026. As there can be no guarantee that FinCEN will further extend the grace period, or that a subsequent legal development will once again intervene with the enforcement of the CTA, Reporting Companies should prepare to file their BOIRs by March 21, 2025.

A copy of the official FinCEN notice may be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.