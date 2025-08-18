ARTICLE
18 August 2025

2025 Venture Capital Report

WilmerHale

Contributor

Eric Hanson and Avery Reaves
Note From the Editors

This year's Venture Capital Report offers a detailed review of the US venture capital market, including a breakdown of venture financing activity by state, and analyzes key trends shaping the year ahead. We examine the recent uptick in VC funding "mega-rounds" and discuss the FTC's efforts to standardize non-compete laws across the country and what this means for new and emerging companies. We also track recent trends in convertible note and SAFE terms, venture financing terms, and VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

