The Rise And Fall And Rise Again Of VC "Mega-Rounds"

Recent Trends in Large Venture Financing Rounds

Over time, there have been huge shifts in the amount of financing required to start and scale businesses. Advances such as cloud computing and open-source software have enabled technology startups to commence and grow their operations with less funding than historically required. At the same time, newly formed life sciences companies and AI-driven companies have not been so fortunate and can remain capital-intensive enterprises.

2015 was the first year to see 100 rounds in which companies raised $100 million or more in venture financing. Increased participation by growth equity, crossover and hedge funds attracted by the lure of pre-IPO companies offering the potential for outsized returns contributed to the number of so-called “mega-rounds” raising $100 million or more, which jumped from 111 in 2015 to 859 in 2021.

The number of rounds in which companies raised $100 million or more fell by more than one-third to 529 in 2022, and then fell again by more than one-half to 258 in 2023. The number rebounded in 2024 to 384. Even though fewer than half as many financings of $100 million or more occurred in 2024 as did in the more favorable funding environment of 2021, 2024 still represents the third-highest annual figure on record.

California accounted for half of all rounds in which companies raised $100 million or more in 2024. Three leading states—California, New York and Massachusetts—together accounted for three-quarters of the total “mega-rounds” in 2024.

In 2024, technology companies accounted for 41% of financing rounds of $100 million or more, compared with 35% for healthcare and life sciences companies. By comparison, healthcare and life sciences companies accounted for roughly 25% of such rounds from

2021 to 2022.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning companies (which encompass companies across industries) accounted for 32% of financing rounds of $100 million

or more in 2024, up steadily from 26% in 2022 and 21% in 2020.

The following tables look in more detail at recent trends in large venture financing rounds.

Number of Large Rounds by Venture Financing Threshold

YEAR $50 MILLION $100 MILLION $200 MILLION $250 MILLION $500 MILLION $1 BILLION 2024 765 384 131 92 33 16 2023 598 258 90 68 20 10 2022 1,091 529 165 97 24 7 2021 1,644 859 336 223 70 22 2020 803 349 124 84 24 5 2020 to 2024 4,901 2,379 846 564 171 60

Number of Companies Raising Venture Financing Rounds of $100 Million or More by State or Company Headquarters

YEAR CA NY MA TX CO WA FL US TOTAL 2024 193 57 39 11 13 9 10 384 2023 107 35 45 9 9 2 4 258 2022 233 59 66 20 19 18 19 529 2021 397 132 97 28 20 21 16 859 2020 181 39 39 12 6 9 3 349 2020 to 2024 1,111 322 286 80 67 59 52 2,379

Number of Companies Raising Venture Financing Rounds of $100 Million or More by Industry Group and in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

YEAR B2B B2C FINANCIAL SERVICES HEALTH-CARE TECH-NOLOGY OTHER US TOTAL AI & MACHINE LEARNING 2024 39 17 20 135 156 17 384 124 2023 45 14 11 85 88 15 258 76 2022 44 44 42 124 241 34 529 140 2021 84 87 64 219 376 29 859 225 2020 30 42 27 111 130 9 349 75 2020 to 2024 242 204 164 674 991 104 2,379 640

