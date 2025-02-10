ARTICLE
10 February 2025

State AG Enforcement Is Poised For Another Pivot In 2025

WilmerHale

Contributor

President Donald Trump began his second term on Jan. 20, and state attorneys general are poised for an enforcement pivot. Backed by a Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and Senate...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Paul W. Connell,Swain Wood, and Jessica Shelnutt
President Donald Trump began his second term on Jan. 20, and state attorneys general are poised for an enforcement pivot. Backed by a Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, the Trump administration intends to make substantial policy changes, and attorneys general are preparing their response playbooks.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Law360 on 30 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul W. Connell
Paul W. Connell
Photo of Swain Wood
Swain Wood
Photo of Jessica Shelnutt
Jessica Shelnutt
