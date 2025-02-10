State AG Enforcement Is Poised For Another Pivot In 2025

President Donald Trump began his second term on Jan. 20, and state attorneys general are poised for an enforcement pivot. Backed by a Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, the Trump administration intends to make substantial policy changes, and attorneys general are preparing their response playbooks.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Law360 on 30 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.