ARTICLE
6 February 2025

The Race To AI Adding More Fuel To A Positive 2025 M&A Outlook

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
A recent report from Citizens Bank anticipates a significant increase in deal flow in 2025. The report highlights many of the growth drivers I've previously mentioned...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Tony Doesburg

A recent report from Citizens Bank anticipates a significant increase in deal flow in 2025. The report highlights many of the growth drivers I've previously mentioned, including a favorable economic backdrop and a rise in sellers due to the historic M&A backlog. The report also points to another critical factor fueling demand among private equity acquirers: the race for Artificial Intelligence.

According to Citizens' AI Trends in Financial Management report, PE firms have substantially expanded their AI use cases over the past year and are eager to integrate these capabilities. Key applications include:

  • Portfolio monitoring
  • Exit strategies
  • Due diligence
  • Investment analysis

Additionally, PE firms are exploring generative AI applications, particularly in customer service and cybersecurity, to further enhance operations.

As PE firms look to expand or develop these capabilities and discover additional AI use cases, this disruptive technology will be a major area of focus for investments going forward. Prepared buyers will position themselves for success as these opportunities arise in 2025.

1579948a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tony Doesburg
Tony Doesburg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More