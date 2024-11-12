Precision In Drafting–Part Deux

A new decision of Delaware's Court of Chancery addresses an interesting intersection of recent attention to entities potentially moving their places of incorporation from Delaware to some other jurisdiction–like Nevada–and 2022 amendments to Section 266 of the DGCL that changed the historic need for a unanimous stockholder vote to enact such a conversion to the need to seek and receive only the vote of a simple majority of the shares entitled to vote (matching the voting requirements for a merger or consolidation under Section 251 of the DGCL).

Last week on this blog I wrote about a new Court of Chancery decision demonstrating the need for precision in drafting LLC agreements–specifically in how those agreements might address information rights of LLC Members. Yesterday, in Gunderson v. The Trade Desk, Inc., et al. (C.A. No. 2024-1029-PAF)(Nov. 6, 2024), the court makes the same point, but in this instance it makes clear that need for precision applies to provisions in a certificate of incorporation that provide for supermajority voting rights by stockholders in voting on certain types of corporate events or questions. Here, the court finds, applying Delaware's venerable "doctrine of independent legal significance," that where a certificate of incorporation does not clearly provide that supermajority voting rights apply for a conversion of the entity (pursuant to DGCL Sec. 266) from a Delaware corporation to a Nevada corporation, the simple majority voting provision set by the statue applies.

The stockholder plaintiff in this litigation argued that a conversion from a Delaware entity to a Nevada entity necessarily would trigger a provision in the certificate of incorporation that required a supermajority vote for actions that would "amend or repeal, or adopt any provision of this Restated Certificate inconsistent with" certain "Protected Provisions" of that certificate. The defendants argued that the supermajority voting rights applied "only to action taken under Section 242 of the DGCL, which specifically applies to certificate amendments," and therefore the proper lens through which to review this conversion was Section 266 of the DGCL governing such conversions–including Section 266(b)'s default provision that such a conversion could be approved by a simple majority vote.

The court adopted the position of the defendants by applying the doctrine of independent legal significance. That doctrine "holds that legal action authorized under one section of the corporation law is not invalid because it causes a result that would not be achievable through other action under other provisions of the statute." As the court noted:

The doctrine of independent legal significance is a bedrock of Delaware corporate law and should not easily be displaced. An open-ended inquiry into substantively equivalent outcomes, devoid of attention to the formal means by which they are reached, is inconsistent with the manner in which Delaware law approaches issues of transactional validity and compliance with the applicable business entity statue and operative entity documents (internal quotations omitted).

The court discussed at length how the courts of Delaware, for over 20 years, have made clear in a number of opinions that drafters wanting to alter statutory default voting provisions (whether in count or by class) must use clear and direct language telegraphing that intent. Historically, those cases involved questions of whether to extend charter-based voting requirements to mergers and consolidations (governed by Section 251 of the DGCL). The court also highlights: "[T]he entire field of corporation law has largely to do with formality. Corporations come into existence and are accorded their characteristics, including most importantly limited liability because of formal acts. Formality has significant utility for business planners and investors."

The court concludes its discussion with this admonition:

The court's goal here is to give effect to the drafter's decisions in selecting which words to use–and which words not to use. Where decades of case law provides express guidance to corporate drafters and emphasizes that our courts charge drafters with knowledge of that case law, giving effect to the drafters' decisions entails adhering to that guidance at the judicial level as well.

So for all the transactional counsel out there to whom the closing remarks are directed, this case makes clear two things. First, if the parties intend to apply a supermajority voting provision to a corporate act where the statute provides only for a majority vote, make that intent clear by specifically enumerating that act (ideally by mentioning the sections of the statute that are being altered). Second,

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.