ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Omnibus - EU Council Signs Off On Its CSRD And CSDDD Negotiating Position

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
After a number of rounds of drafts, the EU Council has signed off on its position regarding the revisions to CSRD and CSDDD brought about by the Omnibus.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Aidan Lawes,Jürgen Beninca,Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

After a number of rounds of drafts, the EU Council has signed off on its position regarding the revisions to CSRD and CSDDD brought about by the Omnibus.

The big ticket changes proposed by the Council largely focus on CSDDD, notably:

  • Significantly raising the application threshold only to companies with over 5000 employees, and
  • Pushing back transposition by another year, to July 2028, meaning compliance from 2029 at the earliest.

It also looks like the Council has listened to concerns around the much-debated requirement for firms to have a transition plan: "The obligation to put into effect these plans is replaced by a clarification that this transition plan includes outlining implementing actions (planned and taken).... To further reduce burdens and provide companies with sufficient time for adequate preparations, the Council also postpones the obligation to adopt transition plans by two years."

Next steps: the Parliament will need to sign off on its own position on Omnibus, then let the trilogues begin!

Simplification: Council agrees position on sustainability reporting and due diligence requirements to boost EU competitiveness

www.consilium.europa.eu/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Photo of Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More