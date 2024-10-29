Credit Conditions | Q3 2024

Welcome to this edition of Credit Conditions, a quarterly publication from McDermott Will & Emery that analyzes recent debt market trends.

Key Debt Market Trends

"Higher for Longer" Ends Not With a Whimper but a Bang

A Private Equity/M&A Revival?

Record-Setting Refinancings, Repricings, and Amend and Extend Transactions

Refinancings, repricings, and amend and extend (A&E) transactions have set records in the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market this year, each with the highest year to date through August on record. The volume this year through August has been so high that refinancings and A&E transactions are higher than all full year amounts on record (other than 2013 and 2017 with respect to refinancings). BSL repricing volume has similarly been so high this year that as of early September roughly 35% of the asset class had been repriced.

New Money Issuances Are Increasing

Private Credit and BSL Markets Continue To Compete

Private Credit's Shifting Landscape

Diminishing Distress but Lingering Concerns

European Trends

The BSL market in Europe continued to advance its recovery in the first half of 2024, reaching more than twice its volume compared to the same period in 2023, according to Bloomberg. This was supported by an increased risk appetite from investors, solid collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuances/repricings, and the relatively new tapping of retail investors, which did not feature in Europe before 2023 unlike the US market.

Surprisingly, this BSL volume has been used mainly for refinancings and repricings, with spreads coming down materially even against a backdrop of relatively slower growth in Europe compared to the United States. This has translated to repricings often in the range of a 25 to 50 bps reduction and repricings at a 50 to 100 bps reduction from last year (similar to the US).

M&A and dividend-recap-related financing picked up in Q2 of 2024 in Europe. However, normally the single biggest driver of new supply in the leveraged debt markets, M&A activity remains at a surprisingly muted level. Refinancing needs are expected to continue to drive the European leveraged finance market, with significant maturities each year and a peak in 2028, although the short-term maturities have mostly been addressed over the past year.

The European private credit market has also thrived, with notable fundraising successes in 2024 compared to 2023, particularly for the better-known established names. Additionally, the private credit market seems to be spreading out in terms of the geographies and industries that will be financed, with an increased popularity of deals in Benelux and the Nordics.

The downward pressure on spreads results largely from favorable technical factors. For example, the strong CLO issuance levels in Europe (some predict 2021's record in terms of issuance volume will be surpassed, although CLOs are not as significant a portion of the European institutional market as they are in the US) benefitting demand for BSLs and the positive fundraising results benefitting demand from credit funds has meant solid demand to make leveraged loans. However, not many opportunities are presented by the market, particularly M&A-related ones. This has resulted in spread compression in European BSLs, increased pricing, and, to a degree legal terms, competition between the underwriters of BSLs and private credit funds. The historical 150 to 200 bps differential to BSL pricing for senior secured private credit is now seen as low as 100 bps.

Separately, regulatory capital relief strategies for regulated banks and other pressures to increase participation in the private credit space and make use of their extensive contacts for non-sponsor origination have resulted in more banks joint venturing with credit funds and/or starting direct lending operations funded either by balance sheets or separately raised funds managed by the bank. This year, we have also seen a marked increase in clubbed credit lenders making large cap (more than €1 billion) loans.

How this will play out when M&A markets inevitably improve, perhaps after a period of volatility as the markets digest the recent French, German, and United Kingdom elections and a wary eye is kept on the US election, is not entirely clear, but the private credit market has ways to compete with the BSL market while covering areas and certain debt products not covered by the BSL market. Thus, we expect the European private credit market to continue to thrive but alongside a more functional and competitive European BSL market over the next period.

