In the News

Goodwin Insights – Double Clicking on Innovation in Consumer Finance: Responsible Use of AI

For this edition of Debt Download, Goodwin partner Danielle Reyes and associate Nico Ramos take us on a tour of the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the financial services space, an area where change is coming fast and caution warranted in navigating the legal landscape surrounding the use of AI. Check out their updates and insights here.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these other recent Goodwin publications: California Finalizes the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation's Registration Regulations for Earned Wage Access Services Under the California Consumer Financial Protection Law; CFPB Takes the Next Step Towards Establishing Rules for Open Banking; FTC and DOJ Finalize Major Changes to HSR Form and Disclosure Requirements; CFPB Issues Guidance Emphasizing the Importance for Banks to Maintain Sufficient Proof of Customers' Affirmative Consent to Overdraft Services; CFPB Issues Advisory Opinion on FDCPA Compliance for Medical Debt; : A Look Ahead in Life Sciences: What We Are Tracking in the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Beyond; Adjustment Escrows in M&A: Why the 1% Rule Doesn't Always Apply; OCC Approves Final Rule and Policy Statement on Bank Mergers; OCC Issues Bulletin on Refinance Risk in Commercial Lending

