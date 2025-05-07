ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Roblox Might Owe $123,000… Over One Dance Emote!

MH
The plaintiff is Kelley Heyer. She created a viral dance to Charli XCX's song "Apple." She even registered it with the Copyright Office — because yes, dances and emotes are copyrightable.
United States Intellectual Property
Adam Starr

The plaintiff is Kelley Heyer.

She created a viral dance to Charli XCX's song "Apple."

She even registered it with the Copyright Office — because yes, dances and emotes are copyrightable.

Kelley says Roblox reached out to license her Apple Dance for Dress to Impress, part of a Charli XCX event.

But here's the twist:

While negotiations were still going on, Kelley says Roblox released the Apple Dance emote without a signed license. She claims they made $123,000 off it.

So she sued Roblox for copyright infringement.

My guess? Timing mattered. Roblox probably wanted the dance live during the Charli XCX promo and in time for brat summer—so launched it before sealing the deal.

If Kelley's allegations are true, I'd bet Roblox settles this one fast!

Check out the video!

1621008a.jpg

