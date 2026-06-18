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18 June 2026

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 90: New Circuit Cases On Statute Of Limitations And The Preliminary Injunction Standard (Podcast)

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This episode examines two significant appellate court decisions that reshape the landscape of trade secret litigation. The Federal Circuit's statute of limitations ruling resulted in the elimination of a substantial verdict, while the Sixth Circuit provided crucial clarification on the evidentiary requirements plaintiffs must meet when pursuing preliminary injunctive relief.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
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You are invited to listen to Episode 90 of Greenberg Traurig&rsquo;s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, &ldquo;New Circuit Cases on Statute of Limitations and the Preliminary Injunction Standard.&rdquo;

In this episode, Jordan breaks down a major statute of limitations ruling from the Federal Circuit, which erased a massive verdict, and a Sixth Circuit decision clarifying the plaintiff&rsquo;s burden of proof when seeking a preliminary injunction.

View all Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episodes

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Jordan D. Grotzinger
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