When Your Customer Insists On “Their Paper”

When a major customer insists on using their professional services agreement for a SaaS or product deal, the misalignment can create significant legal and operational risks. This comprehensive guide examines the hidden dangers in mismatched contract templates and provides actionable strategies for protecting your core business interests while maintaining deal momentum.

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Practical contracting advice for growing tech companies

Landing a large customer should feel like a win. Then their procurement team emails a 40-page “Professional Services Agreement” and says: “We don’t sign vendor contracts. You’ll need to use our PSA.”

There’s just one problem: the deal doesn’t fit a professional services model. It’s a:

SaaS subscription

software license

hardware sale with limited services

usage-based API product

In other words, it’s the wrong contract for the deal.

The following provides a practical framework for evaluating the issues presented by this situation while supporting continued deal progress.

1. Reframe the Conversation (before it becomes a power struggle)

The fastest way to lose momentum is to argue “our paper vs. your paper.” Instead, companies often shift the discussion toward fit, clarity, and expected outcomes, which may help keep the discussion commercial and collaborative—not territorial.

For example:

Misalignment

“Your template is clearly designed for professional services and consulting. Our product is a standardized SaaS platform. Forcing SaaS into a PSA tends to create gaps and confusion for both sides.”

Clarity

“We want both teams to be aligned on what’s being delivered, what’s supported, and how risk is allocated. Using a mismatched template usually creates ambiguity that neither side wants.”

Outcomes

“The fastest way to get you live, supported, and successful is to use a contract structure that actually matches the product.”

2. Understand the Risks Hiding in the “Wrong” Template

When customers insist on a services-style MSA or PSA for a product deal, the risks are rarely theoretical; they’re baked into the language.

Here are a few examples:

Bespoke deliverables/work product vs. access and reporting

A standard PSA often assumes:

custom deliverables

milestones and acceptance testing

re-performance obligations

Yet, in a SaaS deal, these assumptions are at risk of quietly turning into:

implied customization obligations or inadvertent transfers of core IP

open-ended acceptance periods

rejection rights that don’t belong in a subscription model

IP ownership and “work made for hire”

Many services templates will include this provision: “All work product and intellectual property created under this Agreement is owned by Customer.” For a product company, that’s not aggressive – it’s existential.

In terms of IP-related risk, the wrong template can:

assign ownership of platform enhancements to the customer

contaminate your core IP

raise red flags for investors, acquirers, and future customers

Warranties that don’t fit the product

PSAs frequently include:

broad “compliance with all laws” warranties (with no scope limits)

performance promises that don’t align with SaaS uptime models

quasi-fitness-for-purpose obligations

AI-specific misalignments

PSAs often include AI-related restrictions, such as:

blanket prohibitions on any use of AI in delivering or supporting the service

requirements to disclose or obtain approval for all models, training data, and prompts

customer ownership of all AI inputs, outputs, or improvements

obligations to route all AI processing through customer-managed environments or dedicated instances

In a SaaS deal, such provisions may be:

overly broad (e.g., prohibitions on AI use include low-risk internal tooling, such as code analysis, log review, or ticket triage)

burdensome (e.g., disclosures at a level of detail that is operationally unrealistic or exposes confidential IP)

not applicable (e.g., processing expectations on a standardized, multi-tenant product)

Indemnities and liability that don’t align with the deal economics

Provisions that may create imbalanced risk allocation and liability obligations:

indemnities for any claim “arising out of” your services

professional negligence concepts applied to software

security or data breach indemnities untethered from control

liability caps tied to a single SOW

silence on recurring fees

caps that are effectively meaningless

In a typical SaaS deal, it is more common to find:

a cap tied to a defined fee period (often 12 months)

limited, insurable carve-outs

and no “uncapped everything” surprises

3. Don’t just say “no”

Customers are far more receptive when you bring solutions, not objections. Consider preparing structured options in advance to avoid last-minute compromises under deadline pressure.

Option 1: Your MSA + their PO

Position it simply: “We use our SaaS MSA for all customers to keep our security, operations, and support consistent. We’re happy to use your PO or order form for commercial details.”

Option 2: Their MSA + your SaaS addendum

This is often the sweet spot.

Agree to use their MSA, with your SaaS terms attached:

SaaS or software terms

data protection and security addendum

service levels and support policies + a clear precedence clause to help resolve potential conflicts (e.g., “In the event of a conflict, this SaaS Addendum controls with respect to the SaaS services.”)

Option 3: A short override rider

If they refuse to abandon their template, another option may be a focused 3–5 page rider that:

clarifies the deal is a standardized product

neutralizes misfit provisions (IP assignment, acceptance testing, work-for-hire)

inserts your core protections (IP ownership, license scope, SLAs, liability caps)

4. Non-negotiables worth protecting (even on “their paper”)

Certain contract terms deserve greater focus—even on the customer’s paper. Consider establishing internal positions and having language drafted in advance. Common non-negotiables include:

IP Rights

Seek to retain ownership of core IP such as:

your platform and underlying technology

generic improvements, know-how, and tools

Liability Cap

Aim for:

an aggregate cap tied to 12 months of fees payable or total fees paid

carve-outs you can actually price and insure

Scope

Clearly define what is and isn’t included (e.g., a SaaS subscription, license, or product sale) and how additional services will be handled, for example:

separately scoped

time-boxed

and fee-based

Data security and privacy obligations

Over-promising here can create risk that often can’t be saved by an indemnity cap. Before committing, consider operational realities, such as:

what data you actually process

shared responsibility models

certifications you truly maintain

AI Usage

AI provisions that don’t align with how a product actually works can introduce risk and operational friction. Areas of focus include:

internal, non-customer-facing AI that will be used to operate and secure the service

disclosure or approval requirements in the context of operational realities

protection of proprietary information

ownership of platform tools/learned improvements

liability structures that align with scope of services and areas within company control.

5. Give sales simple scripts (before they promise the moon)

Deals often go off the rails when sales says “sure, we will use your paper” before legal has a chance to review it.

Instead, consider arming the sales team with clear, plain language guidance that speaks to recurring scenarios and helps to prevent surprises later. For example:

Initial response:

“We typically use our standard SaaS agreement because it reflects how the platform is delivered and supported. Using services templates has slowed deals down in the past. Can we start from our agreement and address any specific concerns?”

If the customer insists on their MSA, follow-up with:

“We can usually work with customer MSAs as long as we attach our SaaS addendum to address IP, uptime, and data security. That’s how many of our larger customers handle it.”

When risk is too high, then consider

“We want to move forward, but some of these terms would require us to accept risks we can’t realistically manage or insure. Can we walk through a short rider that aligns the contract with the actual services?”

6. Build the playbook before the next RFP

Mature companies don’t reinvent the wheel every deal. At a minimum, they typically have:

Core templates (a standard SaaS or software MSA, a data protection/security addendum, SLAs and support policies)

Supporting materials (a customer-MSA SaaS rider or short SaaS addendum designed for third-party templates)

Internal thresholds and walk-away positions (uncapped liability, IP assignment, unlimited indemnities)

When sales and customer success are then trained on why these terms matter, enterprise customers tend to notice this process maturity.

7. When to push hard — and when to be flexible

Consistency often matters more than perfection, with many organizations defining where to hold firm and where flexibility is appropriate.

Areas that often warrant closer attention:

IP ownership of your product is unclear or assigned

liability is uncapped or wildly disproportionate

indemnities extend beyond your control

security obligations don’t match your stack

Areas where flexibility may be appropriate:

issues are mostly cosmetic

deployment risk is genuinely low

your addendum controls key product terms

8. Final option: fully redlining the customer’s paper (yes, really)

Sometimes none of the above works. But the deal still matters, leaving unresolved issues to be addressed through targeted revisions to the customer’s paper.

Targeted redlines may include:

Removing assumptions about scope of services

Revising IP ownership and license terms

Narrowing indemnity provisions

Establishing appropriate liability caps

Clarifying distinctions between product and services

It’s not elegant.

It’s not fast.

But it’s often better than signing a fundamentally broken contract.

Experienced counterparties understand this—even if they pretend not to at first.

Key Takeaways

There is no single right way to handle a customer insisting on their paper. The right approach often depends on the deal, the parties, and the underlying risk profile.

What tends to matter most is recognizing when the contract no longer reflects the actual product or commercial relationship—and addressing those gaps before they become embedded in the agreement.

A consistent, well-structured approach can help companies navigate these situations more efficiently, protect core business interests, and keep deals moving forward.

Because the contract should reflect the deal you’re actually doing – not the one the template assumes.

For the playbook-version of this post, click here.

GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.