Michael Platner Featured In Capital Analytics Associates Spotlight Series

Fort Lauderdale Managing Partner Michael G. Platner was recently featured in a Capital Analytics Associates (CAA) Spotlight that highlights Mr. Platner's views on how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting legal risk, why Fort Lauderdale continues to attract businesses, and what business leaders should focus upon as economic conditions evolve.

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Article Insights

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Real Estate and Construction and Strategy topic(s)

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Fort Lauderdale Managing Partner Michael G. Platner was recently featured in a Capital Analytics Associates (CAA) Spotlight that highlights Mr. Platner's views on how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting legal risk, why Fort Lauderdale continues to attract businesses, and what business leaders should focus upon as economic conditions evolve.

Mr. Platner told CAA that risk management should continue to be a priority for businesses. He explained that Lewis Brisbois' "substantial defense practice nationwide, including in Fort Lauderdale, help[s] clients manage claims and litigation risk." Noting that "[w]hen people are doing well, risk feels less like an obstacle and more like a manageable part of growth," Mr. Platner described how Lewis Brisbois' "deep corporate finance bench" was available "to help companies get the capital they need to grow and lenders and investors the companies they need to help them thrive."

On the topic of AI, Mr. Platner told CAA that the new technology is reshaping legal risk not only due to its involvement in daily business operations but also with respect to the practice of law itself. He cautioned against replacing human analysis with the tool, describing, "If human judgment is not playing a meaningful role in important transactions or court filings, the consequences can be serious."

Mr. Platner also discussed how Florida as a whole and Fort Lauderdale, specifically, offered "unique advantages" to companies that relocate or expand into the region. "The laws [in Florida] are business-friendly, the tax environment is favorable" he explained, adding that Fort Lauderdale had "a vibrant economy, strong schools, and an overall quality of life."

In describing the future of Lewis Brisbois and the legal industry, Mr. Platner noted, "The right lawyers always add and protect value." He explained that Lewis Brisbois had over 1,650 attorneys across the country, with Fort Lauderdale serving as its largest office in Florida. He stated, "Across the state, we continue to grow rapidly well past 100 lawyers statewide . . . We've invested heavily in recruitment and lateral growth, and the outlook remains very positive."

Mr. Platner serves as chair of Lewis Brisbois' national Corporate practice and co-chair of its Securities & Corporate Finance practice. He works with clients to develop and execute business savvy legal strategies for businesses from an early stage through maturity, sale, and merger. In addition, he regularly leads "Going Liquid" workshops, which provide actionable advice to business owners who want to position their businesses successfully for growth, value creation, and ultimate liquidity events.

Read the full CAA Spotlight article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.