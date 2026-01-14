Groundbreaking New York Law Regulates Third-Party Litigation Funding For The First Time

- within Cannabis & Hemp, Immigration and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
New York, N.Y. (January 12, 2025) - On December
19, 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Consumer
Litigation Funding Act (A804-C/S1104A) into law. The new statute
takes aim at abusive third-party litigation funding practices
statewide.
For years, the unregulated "lawsuit loan" industry has acted as a silent inflator of claim values, forcing plaintiffs to reject reasonable settlement offers in order to pay back exorbitant interest. The new regulatory framework, effective June 17, 2026, introduces caps and transparency measures that may help stabilize settlement negotiations and curb artificially inflated demands. The law does not apply to contracts made before its effective date. Below are some of its most important provisions.
- The Cap – Most importantly, the new law
caps a funding company's total recovery at 25% of the gross
recovery of the litigation. This should help reduce the problem of
litigation funding as a roadblock to settlement negotiations. While
many plaintiffs cannot accept a fair offer if their litigation
funding debt exceeds the settlement value, the funder's take
will be limited under the new law. This should facilitate
settlements by making it more likely that plaintiffs will accept
reasonable, market-value settlement offers, rather than holding out
for "nuclear verdicts" out of financial
desperation.
- Limiting Influence – Under the current
system, third-party financiers exert shadow influence over
litigation strategy, often pressuring plaintiffs to drag out cases
in hopes of a higher payout. The new law explicitly prohibits
funding companies from influencing settlement decisions, legal
strategy, or the timing of resolution. After it takes effect,
settlement authority should rest solely with the plaintiff and
their counsel. If defense counsel has evidence that a settlement is
being stalled by a third-party financier, we can cite the new
statute as a way to challenge that interference.
- Limiting referrals – Under the current
regime, funders are often intertwined with specific law firms and
doctors, thus creating opportunities for abuse and conflicts of
interest. Under the new law, funding companies will be prohibited
from referring clients to specific lawyers or medical
providers.
- Transparency – The opacity of the
litigation funding market has often made it difficult to know who
is truly on the other side of the "v." Under the new law,
all consumer litigation funding companies must register with the
state, post a bond, and submit to character and fitness
evaluations. This registration requirement creates a public
registry of authorized funders, and could help drive the most
predatory, unregulated lenders out of the New York market. The new
law also requires that contracts be in plain language, and gives
plaintiffs a 10-day right of rescission period. Finally, the law
aims to prohibit misleading advertising to prospective
plaintiffs.
- Discovery – While the Act focuses on contract terms, it does not close the door on discovery. It will standardize the contracts and disclosures that plaintiffs sign in connection with funding. In cases where credibility or the extent of damages are at issue, the existence of these regulated contracts may be easier to subpoena, or request in discovery (subject to relevance standards) to determine if a plaintiff is under financial duress, or if the funding application contradicts their testimony regarding financial hardship or disability.
