3 April 2025

Restaurant Sector: March 2025 Update

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
The restaurant industry is poised for a year of recovery and growth. Despite recent challenges such as inflation and rising costs, the sector is witnessing a resurgence in consumer spending and private equity interest with a focus on maximizing technology, operations, and finance.

Finance operations are taking a front seat in negotiations and value creation. Explore how to maximize these and learn more about the developments shaping the future of dining in our latest restaurant newsletter.

