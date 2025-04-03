Restaurant Sector: March 2025 Update

The restaurant industry is poised for a year of recovery and growth. Despite recent challenges such as inflation and rising costs, the sector is witnessing a resurgence in consumer spending and private equity interest with a focus on maximizing technology, operations, and finance.

Finance operations are taking a front seat in negotiations and value creation. Explore how to maximize these and learn more about the developments shaping the future of dining in our latest restaurant newsletter.

