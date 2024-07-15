FTC Non-Compete Ban Update

A recent federal court ruling added more uncertainty to the Federal Trade Commision's (FTC's) ban on non-competition agreements, which was set to go into effect in September. The end result of this ruling will have a significant effect on the ability to utilize the fair market value of non-competition agreements as part of Internal Revenue Code Section 280G calculations for golden parachute payments.

A federal judge last week backed a challenge to a nationwide ban on the pacts, which restrict workers' ability to join rival firms. The ruling came days after the Supreme Court gave judges more latitude to challenge federal agencies' rule-making authority. The Federal Trade Commission's ban was set to go into effect in September. The judge, Ada Brown, said the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the ban are likely to prevail in a final ruling based on their argument that the FTC lacks statutory authority to promulgate the ban, and that the rule is overly broad because it "imposes a one-size-fits-all approach with no end date." www.wsj.com/...

