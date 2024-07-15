ARTICLE
15 July 2024

FTC Non-Compete Ban Update

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore
A recent federal court ruling added more uncertainty to the Federal Trade Commision's (FTC's) ban on non-competition agreements, which was set to go into effect in September.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Phil Antoon
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A recent federal court ruling added more uncertainty to the Federal Trade Commision's (FTC's) ban on non-competition agreements, which was set to go into effect in September. The end result of this ruling will have a significant effect on the ability to utilize the fair market value of non-competition agreements as part of Internal Revenue Code Section 280G calculations for golden parachute payments.

A federal judge last week backed a challenge to a nationwide ban on the pacts, which restrict workers' ability to join rival firms. The ruling came days after the Supreme Court gave judges more latitude to challenge federal agencies' rule-making authority. The Federal Trade Commission's ban was set to go into effect in September.

The judge, Ada Brown, said the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the ban are likely to prevail in a final ruling based on their argument that the FTC lacks statutory authority to promulgate the ban, and that the rule is overly broad because it "imposes a one-size-fits-all approach with no end date."

www.wsj.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Phil Antoon
Phil Antoon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More