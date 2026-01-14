ARTICLE
14 January 2026

New Rules For Automatic Renewals And Online Reviews In Spain

Ignacio Temino (Abril Abogados)
Spanish Law 10/2025, which was passed on the last days on 2025, introduces significant amendments aimed at strengthening consumer protection and enhancing transparency in commercial practices. Among others we must highlight the new prohibition of automatic contract renewals without express consent and the new regulatory framework governing online reviews.

From now on, all companies using services or subscription contracts with a fixed term will be required to notify consumers at least 15 days in advance of the date on which an automatic renewal will take place, and must allow consumers to cancel the service, if they wish to do it, without any penalty.

Stricter rules are also enacted on the use of customer reviews and ratings. Companies that publish reviews must ensure their authenticity and transparency, adopting reasonable measures to verify that reviews originate from genuine users or customers. On top of this, reviews must refer to purchases made within the previous 30 days. Reviews submitted after that period should not be published

Non-compliance with these obligations may result in significant administrative sanctions. As a result, companies should assess their contractual models, marketing strategies and digital compliance frameworks to align with the new legal requirements and mitigate regulatory risk. The new law is already in force and applicable.

Ignacio Temino (Abril Abogados)
