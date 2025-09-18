Retail Reboot: How To Win The Holidays In A Changed World

In the ever-evolving retail landscape of 2025, navigating the holiday season presents both challenges and opportunities. The Ankura 2025 Holiday Playbook offers a strategic roadmap for retailers to excel in a time marked by economic uncertainties reminiscent of 2023. With consumer sentiment heavily influenced by inflation, rising unemployment, and high household debt, retailers must adapt to meet the demands of tech-savvy, value-driven shoppers.

This comprehensive report highlights key findings from Ankura's consumer survey, revealing a shift in shopping behaviors and the decline in importance of traditional events like Black Friday. It outlines how embracing a seamless omnichannel experience, leveraging AI for personalized interactions, and adopting flexible payment solutions like "Buy Now, Pay Later" can transform potential challenges into avenues for growth.

Retailers are urged to move beyond conventional strategies, focusing on value personalization and sustained engagement to foster long-term loyalty and success. Whether you're a small boutique or a large chain, the insights within this report are designed to help you not only survive but thrive in the holiday season and beyond.

Explore the Ankura 2025 Holiday Playbook to uncover actionable strategies and pave the way for a resilient future in retail.

