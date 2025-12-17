Digital Apps As Product Liability Risks (Video)

Your app could be the next product liability defendant. In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Diana Sterk examines a significant shift...

Your app could be the next product liability defendant. In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Diana Sterk examines a significant shift in product liability law: plaintiffs are increasingly bringing product liability lawsuits against digital apps, and courts are considering whether those apps count as "products" subject to traditional product liability claims. She discusses how this emerging legal theory is opening new litigation risks for technology companies and app developers who previously operated outside the traditional product liability framework.

