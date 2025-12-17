Hawai'i AG Sues TikTok For Hooking Children And Misleading The Public

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
- Hawai'i AG Anne Lopez, assisted by private outside counsel, filed a lawsuit against Bytedance Inc., the parent company of TikTok, alleging violations of state consumer protection laws for knowingly designing an addictive platform that harms users, particularly children, while misleading the public about the risks.
- According to the complaint, TikTok relies on design tactics engineered to maximize time on the platform, despite internal awareness that these features can harm young users. The complaint further alleges that TikTok uses inadequate age-verification systems; fails to disclose the adverse health consequences associated with use of the app; collects data from underage users without parental consent; and misrepresents the safety of the platform for teens and preteens.
- The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, disgorgement, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other forms of relief.
- New York AG Letitia James, Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers, Iowa AG Brenna Bird, Utah AG Sean Reyes, and Indiana AG Todd Rokita have brought similar lawsuits against TikTok.
