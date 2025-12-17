AGs Call Out Major Providers In Ongoing Robocall Crackdown

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force—a bipartisan coalition of 51 AGs that investigates and takes legal action against companies allegedly responsible for illegal robocall traffic routed into and across the United States—announced Phase 2 of "Operation Robocall Roundup," its nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls.
- As part of Phase 2, the Task Force sent letters to the four largest U.S. voice service providers: Lumen Technologies, Inc.; Peerless Network, Inc.; Bandwidth, Inc.; and Inteliquent, Inc. The letters direct the companies to immediately stop routing millions of suspected illegal robocalls through their networks.
- During Phase 1, launched in August, the Task Force sent warning letters to 37 smaller providers, demanding similar action. According to the Task Force, Phase 1 has already produced results, including the removal of 13 companies from the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Database; 19 companies no longer appearing in traceback results; and at least 4 providers terminating high-risk customer accounts associated with illegal traffic.
- We previously covered the launch of Phase 1, as well as the Task Force's prior efforts in 2023 and 2025 to hold providers accountable for facilitating illegal robocalls.
