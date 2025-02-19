ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Fashion Law Update – February 2025

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

In this edition of Fashion Law, we have compiled thought leadership published on our blogs and website throughout 2024—providing an overview of significant legal and regulatory updates in the fashion industry over the past year.
Worldwide Consumer Protection
Valerie Ang,Catherine Adam,Francesco Carloni
From Chanel's legal victory win against a reseller selling counterfeit goods to controls against anti-money laundering in Australia, we touch on relevant fashion topics all over the world. We also mention notable recognitions and events that our lawyers were a part of in the past year.

The updates featured in the publication reflect the evolving legal landscape in the fashion industry, emphasizing the need for brands to stay informed and compliant with new regulations and legal precedents.

Click here to read this edition of Fashion Law.

