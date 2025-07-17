No One Wants To Dispute With Consumers – End Of The European Online Dispute Resolution Platform (ODR Platform)

Under the Regulation (EU) No 524/2013 on online dispute resolution for consumer disputes (ODR Regulation) traders established in the European Union (EU) who sell or offer products or services online to consumers residing in the EU are required to provide an easily accessible and clickable link to the EU's ODR Platform on their websites to enable consumer to resolve disputes regarding the obligations stemming from the online sales or service contracts out of court. Until now...

This ODR Regulation is now repealed with effect from 20 July 2025, pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2024/3228. Despite the large number of visitors to the ODR Platform, only a minority of consumers submitted a complaint, and only 2%, i.e. 200 cases per year, were even responded to by traders which is the prerequisite for further alternative dispute resolution proceedings. Due to the apparent lack of significance of the ODR platform, the EU has decided to discontinue its operation. The ODR platform will therefore be discontinued from 20 July 2025.

Traders who have provided a link to the ODR platform on their website (e.g. in the terms and conditions or otherwise) in accordance with their legal obligation must now remove this link from their website by the cut-off date of 20 July 2025 to avoid enforcement exposure due to misleading consumers.

It may be a good idea to review in this context the entire website (including terms and conditions) to ensure compliance with European and national e-commerce laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.