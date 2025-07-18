ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Consumer Gloom? Discount Stores Boom: Discount Store Spotlight

The discount retail sector is experiencing a significant upswing in 2025 and share prices in the sector are outperforming major stock indices.
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Corinne Lim
+2 Authors

The discount retail sector is experiencing a significant upswing in 2025 and share prices in the sector are outperforming major stock indices. This growth is driven by trade-down behaviors among higher-income households — traditionally resilient consumers — indicating heightened consumer anxiety. Despite this momentum, rising operating costs remain a challenge for discount retailers, with selling, general, and administrative expenses outpacing revenue growth. The sector's future success will depend on disciplined navigation of these changing dynamics, including strategic pricing, efficient supply chain management and cost optimizations.

