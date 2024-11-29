Digital, Commerce & Creative 101: Consumer

If you're selling goods or services to consumers, there can be a lot to think about – from how you market your goods online without using unfair commercial practices, to how you form a robust yet legally-sound contract with your consumers.

This is particularly true given the recent influx of UK and EU-wide consumer protection legislation, such as the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (which aims to regulate competition in digital markets and provide additional protections for consumers) and the Digital Services Act (which focuses on content regulation and user protection).

We can help you get it right. Our experts advise on a range of issues and, in this article series, they discuss some of the key topics which you might want to consider as a consumer-facing business.

In our first article, Fleur Chenevix-Trench and Simon Entwistle discuss some of the basics of consumer law to get you started.

Basics of consumer law

In our second article, Alex Meloy and Elizabeth Burton delve into the world of e-commerce and provide their top tips for running a business online.

Checklist for running an online business

In our third article, Fleur Chenevix-Trench and Simon Entwistle look more widely at online platform regulation and how you can comply.

B2C platforms and consumer law obligations

Finally, in our fourth article, Alex Meloy takes a deep dive into subscription traps and how you can avoid falling into one.

B2C subscriptions