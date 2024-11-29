ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Digital, Commerce & Creative 101: Consumer

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
f you're selling goods or services to consumers, there can be a lot to think about – from how you market your goods online without using unfair commercial practices...
European Union Consumer Protection
Photo of Simon Entwistle (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Alex Meloy (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Elizabeth Burton (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Fleur Chenevix-Trench (Lewis Silkin)
Authors

If you're selling goods or services to consumers, there can be a lot to think about – from how you market your goods online without using unfair commercial practices, to how you form a robust yet legally-sound contract with your consumers.

This is particularly true given the recent influx of UK and EU-wide consumer protection legislation, such as the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (which aims to regulate competition in digital markets and provide additional protections for consumers) and the Digital Services Act (which focuses on content regulation and user protection).

We can help you get it right. Our experts advise on a range of issues and, in this article series, they discuss some of the key topics which you might want to consider as a consumer-facing business.

  • In our first article, Fleur Chenevix-Trench and Simon Entwistle discuss some of the basics of consumer law to get you started.

Basics of consumer law

  • In our second article, Alex Meloy and Elizabeth Burton delve into the world of e-commerce and provide their top tips for running a business online.

Checklist for running an online business

  • In our third article, Fleur Chenevix-Trench and Simon Entwistle look more widely at online platform regulation and how you can comply.

B2C platforms and consumer law obligations

  • Finally, in our fourth article, Alex Meloy takes a deep dive into subscription traps and how you can avoid falling into one.

B2C subscriptions

In this article series, our experts discuss some of the key topics which you might want to consider as a consumer-facing business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Consumer Protection Law and Regulations
Authors
Photo of Simon Entwistle (Lewis Silkin)
Simon Entwistle (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Alex Meloy (Lewis Silkin)
Alex Meloy (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Elizabeth Burton (Lewis Silkin)
Elizabeth Burton (Lewis Silkin)
Photo of Fleur Chenevix-Trench (Lewis Silkin)
Fleur Chenevix-Trench (Lewis Silkin)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More