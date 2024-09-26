ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Courts Can Use Motions To Dismiss To Resolve Claims Of Massachusetts Connections Establishing C. 93A, § 11 Jurisdiction

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
On Sept 11, 2024, in In re In re NCB Mgmt Servs., the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed a Chapter 93A claim and a putative subclass of Massachusetts residents...
United States Massachusetts Consumer Protection
Photo of David G. Thomas
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Authors

On Sept 11, 2024, in In re In re NCB Mgmt Servs., the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed a Chapter 93A claim and a putative subclass of Massachusetts residents because the "center of gravity" of the conduct giving rise to the Chapter 93A claim did not occur primarily and substantially within Massachusetts. Plaintiffs, including two Massachusetts residents, brought claims against NCB Management, a debt collection and account receivable management company, arising from a data breach and NCB's alleged failure to adequately protect plaintiffs' personally identifiable information (PII).

NCB is headquartered and stored its servers in Pennsylvania and services financial institutions headquartered in South Dakota and North Carolina. The Massachusetts plaintiffs alleged that NCB violated c. 93A when it failed to implement reasonable security and privacy measures to protect PII contained in their servers. To determine if conduct occurred "primarily and substantially" in Massachusetts, the court applied the Massachusetts courts' "center of gravity test." Despite a fact-intensive inquiry, claims may be dismissed if plaintiffs do not allege sufficient facts connecting them to Massachusetts. Here, plaintiffs only alleged that they provided their PII to financial institutions headquartered in North Carolina and South Dakota and NCB failed to protect its servers in Pennsylvania. The only alleged Massachusetts connection was that plaintiffs suffered harm there. Such allegations were not sufficient to demonstrate a "center of gravity" of conduct occurring primarily and substantially within Massachusetts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David G. Thomas
David G. Thomas
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Angela C. Bunnell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More