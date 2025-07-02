The Telephone Consumer Protection Act And The 2020 Election (Podcast)

self Political Law · The Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the 2020 Election

Wiley's Election Law partner Brandi Zehr sits down with TMT partner Scott Delacourt and associate Boyd Garriott to discuss the impact of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) on political campaigns, the regulatory risk of the TCPA, and cases we should be watching and their possible implications for political callers. For more information on the TCPA and political callers, Wiley Connect published "What Political Callers and Texters Need to Know about the TCPA." Read it here:www.wileyconnect.com/home/2018/10/3...a?rq=political

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.