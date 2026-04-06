Resolving Data Center Construction Disputes: Why Arbitration Is The Preferred Strategy

Data center construction disputes are increasingly common due to complex contracts, specialized equipment and strict uptime requirements.

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Article Insights

Richard Whiteley’s articles from Bracewell are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence, Banking & Credit and Technology industries Bracewell are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction and Transport topic(s)

Data center construction disputes are increasingly common due to complex contracts, specialized equipment and strict uptime requirements. Without a clear dispute resolution strategy, delays can lead to financial loss, missed service-level agreements (SLAs) and reputational risk.

This Q&A explains why arbitration is often the preferred method for resolving data center construction disputes and how to structure an effective escalation process. It also highlights key considerations when drafting arbitration clauses in data center construction contracts.

1. Why Is Dispute Resolution Critical in Data Center Construction Projects?

A clearly defined dispute resolution process is essential to avoid delays, cost overruns and project disruption. Without it, disagreements can escalate into litigation, delay commissioning and damage commercial relationships.

Data center projects are particularly sensitive to disruption. Delays can trigger financial penalties, missed SLAs and reputational harm. A structured and enforceable process ensures disputes are resolved efficiently while preserving business continuity and incentivizing early resolution.

2. Why Is Arbitration the Preferred Dispute Resolution Mechanism in Data Center Construction Projects?

Arbitration is often preferred in data center construction disputes because it provides several key advantages:

Arbitration ensures that the fact finders and decision makers are well qualified in construction law and other technical fields that are necessary to understand the issues in dispute.

and other technical fields that are necessary to understand the issues in dispute. Unlike litigation in some jurisdictions, arbitration offers flexibility and speed , allowing parties to avoid congested court systems and reach certainty within reasonably prompt deadlines.

, allowing parties to avoid congested court systems and reach certainty within reasonably prompt deadlines. Parties can set forth in advance many of the parameters for handling a dispute and resolving it, instead of subjecting themselves to the uncertainty of litigation.

many of the parameters for handling a dispute and resolving it, instead of subjecting themselves to the uncertainty of litigation. Sensitive information can be protected in arbitration .

. Arbitration outcomes are binding.

These advantages make arbitration particularly well-suited for complex infrastructure projects such as data centers.

3. Is Arbitration Confidential?

Yes. Arbitration proceedings are generally private, safeguarding intellectual property and preventing reputational harm.

In contrast, litigation often involves public filings and proceedings, which can be viewed and retrieved by the general public.

4. Is Arbitration a Faster Way to Resolve Data Center Construction Disputes?

Yes. Arbitration is generally a faster process for resolving disputes because parties can streamline procedures and limit discovery. Parties can also agree in advance to expedited schedules and focused document production, reducing delays and cost.

In data center construction, the critical path is often driven by complicated technical equipment and parts – such as transformers, generators, switchgear and cooling systems– that are harder to identify, obtain and often require custom manufacturing. The coordination of utilities, equipment, products and local officials for these projects can be tedious. Because of this, many data center construction projects have liquidated damage clauses that are more punitive than for regular construction projects.

5. What Technical Expertise Should Arbitrators Have for Data Center Construction Disputes?

Arbitrators should have both legal and technical expertise relevant to data center infrastructure.

At a minimum, they should understand:

Electrical and mechanical systems critical for uptime

critical for uptime Cooling technologies , such as liquid immersion or advanced HVAC

, such as liquid immersion or advanced HVAC Power switching systems for remote locations, such as gas powered generation

for remote locations, such as gas powered generation Compliance standards, such as ASHRAE and Uptime Institute Tier certifications

Technical expertise enables arbitrators to interpret complex engineering reports and contractual obligations accurately. Without this knowledge, decisions risk being impractical or misaligned with industry norms.

6. What Is the Escalation Procedure for Resolving Data Center Construction Disputes?

Most data center construction contracts adopt a tiered approach to dispute resolution:

Informal negotiation – Direct dialogue between parties and sometimes their executives to resolve issues quickly and cost-effectively.

– Direct dialogue between parties and sometimes their executives to resolve issues quickly and cost-effectively. Mediation – A neutral third-party facilitates compromise without imposing a decision.

– A neutral third-party facilitates compromise without imposing a decision. Arbitration – A binding resolution by an expert arbitrator when prior steps fail.

This structured process encourages collaboration and minimizes adversarial conflict, preserving business relationships while ensuring a clear path to resolution.

These tiered mechanisms should include prompt timelines to prevent delays in the process. Moreover, depending on the circumstances, the negotiation and mediation tiers may be presented as voluntary so that an aggrieved party can proceed directly to arbitration.

7. Why Start With Negotiation Before Arbitration?

Negotiation is the least costly and most relationship-friendly option. Many disputes stem from miscommunication or minor contractual ambiguities. It is important to provide a mechanism for involving decision makers at the management level in this process for it to be effective.

Early discussions can clarify expectations and prevent escalation. By resolving issues at this stage, parties avoid the expense and formality of arbitration, keeping data center projects on track without unnecessary disruption and preserving their collaborative relationships.

8. Can Mediation Effectively Resolve Data Center Construction Disputes?

Yes. Mediation is a valuable middle ground when informal negotiation reaches an impasse. It introduces a neutral facilitator of discussions and fosters a more collaborative environment and encourages creative, confidential solutions.

It is important to understand that mediation is not binding, but it gives both parties a preview of what arguments they will face in an arbitration and an opinion on the strengths and weaknesses of their positions from an independent mediator.

9. How Are Arbitration Clauses Typically Structured in Data Center Contracts?

Well-drafted arbitration clauses often specify:

Institutional rules (e.g., AAA, ICC, LCIA)

(e.g., AAA, ICC, LCIA) Number of arbitrators (usually one or three)

(usually one or three) Seat and language of arbitration

Confidentiality obligations

Technical qualifications for arbitrators

Timing of the arbitration and deadlines for the final hearing

Limits on the amount and types of discovery allowed

These provisions eliminate ambiguity and ensure that the process runs smoothly, reducing procedural disputes and delays.

10. What Are the Key Benefits of Arbitration for Data Center Projects?

Key benefits of arbitration in data center construction disputes include:

Speed – Faster than litigation, minimizing project delays.

– Faster than litigation, minimizing project delays. Confidentiality – Protects sensitive technical and commercial data.

– Protects sensitive technical and commercial data. Expertise – Arbitrators with industry knowledge deliver informed decisions.

– Arbitrators with industry knowledge deliver informed decisions. Flexibility – Parties can customize procedures to suit project needs.

These advantages make arbitration a preferred mechanism for resolving disputes in this highly specialized sector.

Conclusion

As data center construction projects grow in scale and complexity, disputes are increasingly inevitable. A well-structured dispute resolution framework — anchored by arbitration and supported by clear escalation procedures — helps minimize disruption, protect critical timelines and preserve commercial relationships.

For developers, contractors and investors, arbitration offers a practical, efficient and reliable path to resolving disputes in this high-stakes environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.