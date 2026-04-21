Inside High-Stakes Disputes: What Business Leaders Need To Know (Podcast)

How do top trial lawyers stay calm under pressure — and help leaders make smarter decisions when the stakes are highest? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer sits down with Alan Hearty...

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

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How do top trial lawyers stay calm under pressure — and help leaders make smarter decisions when the stakes are highest? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer sits down with Alan Hearty, Chair of Allen Matkins’ Century City Litigation Department, for an inside look at how to win (and prevent) high-stakes real estate and business disputes. Watch or listen now.

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