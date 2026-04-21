Inside High-Stakes Disputes: What Business Leaders Need To Know (Podcast)

Spencer B. Kallick’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United States
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
How do top trial lawyers stay calm under pressure — and help leaders make smarter decisions when the stakes are highest? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer sits down with Alan Hearty, Chair of Allen Matkins’ Century City Litigation Department, for an inside look at how to win (and prevent) high-stakes real estate and business disputes. Watch or listen now.
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