FBT Gibbons And Brookfield Properties Anchor Strategic Investment In Downtown Denver At 1801 California

FBT Gibbons is reinforcing its long-term commitment to Denver with a full-floor lease at Brookfield’s 1801 California Street, one of the city’s most iconic office towers.

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FBT Gibbons is reinforcing its long-term commitment to Denver with a full-floor lease at Brookfield’s 1801 California Street, one of the city’s most iconic office towers. The investment positions the firm alongside a growing number of companies choosing best-in-class buildings as part of a broader return-to-downtown movement reshaping Denver’s commercial core.

The firm will occupy the entire 49th floor, totaling 22,131 square feet. The renovation follows the firm’s recent combination, which brought together Frost Brown Todd and Gibbons to form FBT Gibbons, and marks a significant milestone in the firm’s continued expansion in the Rocky Mountain region.

Since launching in Denver in April 2024 with nine attorneys, the office has nearly tripled in size, with capabilities spanning real estate, business transactions, commercial bankruptcy, litigation, and financial services — mirroring the industries driving growth across the region.

“We’re seeing a clear ‘flight to quality’ in Denver, where companies are gravitating toward premier buildings that offer a differentiated experience for both clients and employees,” said John Kellogg, partner-in-charge of FBT Gibbons’ Denver office. “Our decision to invest in 1801 California reflects that trend and underscores our confidence in downtown’s next chapter. We’re building a space — and a team — that’s designed for where this market is going.”

The redesigned office will feature modern, highly collaborative workspaces, upgraded technology infrastructure, and centralized gathering areas intended to foster connectivity and innovation. The project reflects evolving workplace expectations, as professional services firms continue to balance flexibility with the value of in-person engagement.

CBRE’s Harrison Archer, Ryan Link and Rob Link represented FBT Gibbons in the transaction. Sarajane Goodfellow and Chris Phenice, also with CBRE, represented Brookfield Properties.

“Denver’s law firm community continues to thrive, and FBT’s commitment to 1801 California is a reflection of that strength,” said CBRE’s Harrison Archer. “Their investment in this space underscores the confidence leading firms have in the Denver’s downtown. This lease is a perfect example of a market wide trend we’re seeing: activity leaning in the direction of well-managed, secure buildings with upgraded amenities.”

Jennifer Eiteljorg, a Denver real estate partner who helped lead the firm’s planning efforts, emphasized the broader market dynamics behind the move: “This investment aligns with what we advise our clients across the country—prioritize quality, location, and long-term value. Denver remains one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the U.S. It’s a privilege to be in an iconic Denver building, and to transform the 49th floor into space that reflects Colorado’s strength and versatility.”

The firm’s presence at 1801 California also positions it at the center of ongoing efforts by the business and civic community to reinvigorate downtown Denver, including long-term planning initiatives aimed at enhancing vibrancy, accessibility, and economic growth.

“Downtown Denver is evolving, and we want to be part of shaping that momentum,” added Rebecca Givens, Denver commercial real estate partner. “Being here — at the center of the business community — matters to our clients, our people, and our future growth.”

Owned and operated by Brookfield Properties, 1801 California is widely recognized as a cornerstone of Denver’s skyline. FBT Gibbons’ continued investment in the property reflects both the strength of the asset and the firm’s alignment with top-tier partners in the market.

“FBT Gibbons’ recommitment to 1801 California proves the desirability of occupying a high-quality, upgraded space in a Class A building with top tier amenities,” said CBRE’s Sarajane Goodfellow. “We’ve been seeing stronger desire from companies to secure long term leases in buildings that are high quality with room to scale in the future”

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