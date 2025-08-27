AI's Revolutionary Impact On Construction Law: Four Key Takeaways

It was a pleasure to speak to members of the New Orleans Bar Association Construction Law Committee about "AI's Impact on Construction Law and Construction Lawyers." AI is reshaping construction law by streamlining document-intensive tasks, reducing risks, and transforming how lawyers handle contracts, disputes, and compliance in this high-stakes industry.

Key takeaways from the June 2025 presentation include:

Document review: Construction projects generate massive documentation — contracts, emails, and plans. AI tools can help spot issues such as delays and breaches by processing hundreds of thousands of documents in a small fraction of time, as a manual review.

Construction projects generate massive documentation — contracts, emails, and plans. AI tools can help spot issues such as delays and breaches by processing hundreds of thousands of documents in a small fraction of time, as a manual review. Risk Assessment/Contract Management: These tools can automate drafting, clause suggestions, and compliance checks for different project delivery methods.

Regulatory Compliance: AI tools can permit users to quickly verify zoning, environmental permits, and OSHA standards.

: AI tools can permit users to quickly verify zoning, environmental permits, and OSHA standards. Dispute Resolution: AI can assist simulating mock arbitrations or predictions of outcomes in claims for defects, delays, or change orders.

AI is here to enhance — not replace — construction lawyers. If you're in construction or law, now's the time to embrace it to stay competitive and meet client demands.

