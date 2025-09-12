Fairfax County's Bold Housing Agenda: A Focus On Economic Competitiveness

The Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors on Sept. 9, 2025, approved Chair Jeffrey C. McKay's Board Matter outlining a multi-pronged strategy to accelerate affordable, workforce and market rate housing production across the county. For the development community, this is more than policy – it's a call to action and a roadmap for future opportunity. The motion was passed and met with unanimous support from the other board supervisors.

Why This Matters

Fairfax County's housing strategy is evolving beyond affordability. It's now a cornerstone of economic vitality, talent retention and community livability. With a goal of adding 10,000 affordable units by 2034, Fairfax County is exploring expanding its incentivization toolkit to include expedited development review, zoning flexibility and public-private partnerships. For developers, aligning with these priorities can help open doors for those seeking affordable housing and for developers interested in reducing obstacles in their entitlements.

Key Initiatives Identified

Development Incentives for Affordable Projects. Fairfax County is evaluating whether to extend the streamlined services available in commercial revitalization areas – such as reduced parking requirements and expedited processing – to affordable housing developments. This could significantly reduce time and cost for qualifying projects. Cross-Functional Housing Working Group. The Board directed the County Executive and key agencies to form a working group focused on identifying and facilitating opportunities to streamline approvals for affordable housing residential developments. This initiative aims to increase supply and improve affordability through process efficiency. Starter Homes and Moderate-Income Ownership. Fairfax County is exploring new strategies to support entry-level homeownership, including a potential pilot project for "starter home villages" on county-owned land. This opens the door for creative infill and small-scale development tailored to first-time buyers. Faith-Based Development Opportunities. The Board directed the County Executive to work with the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) and Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to evaluate how to encourage partnerships with faith communities to collocate housing on any underutilized land. Public-Private Partnerships and Capacity Building. Fairfax County is expanding technical support for affordable housing proposals and reviewing its Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructures Act (PPEA) guidelines to streamline approvals and enable more flexible financing structures. Financing Innovation. The Board directed the County Executive to work with HCD and other agencies to explore other creative capital strategies to help make affordable housing financially feasible to develop. Role of the Private Sector. Recognizing the importance of retaining talent and the challenge the workforce is experiencing to secure housing that is attractive, convenient and affordable, the Board directed the County Executive to explore ways in which the private sector can assist in providing affordable and market-rate housing in the county. Legislative Advocacy and Private Sector Collaboration. Fairfax County is aligning its state and federal legislative priorities with housing goals to make sure its legislative package reflects the Board's positions and resource needs related to affordable housing.

Final Thoughts

For developers, this is a moment to engage. Fairfax County is inviting the private sector to be part of the solution, offering tools, flexibility and collaboration opportunities that can help projects move from concept to reality.

