New York City Council Approves Jamaica Neighborhood Plan

On October 29, 2025, the New York City Council approved the city-led Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, rezoning an approximately 230-block area in Southeast Queens and creating the city's largest Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) area. According to the city, the Jamaica Plan could facilitate development of more than two million square feet of commercial and community facility space and approximately 11,800 housing units, including nearly 4,200 permanently affordable units.

The Jamaica Plan is the city's largest neighborhood rezoning in more than two decades, and includes goals to encourage moderate density transit-oriented development, require active ground floor uses, and to preserve existing industrial areas while facilitating the development of industrial and commercial uses that would be suitable near residential areas.

"Anyone who has spent time in Jamaica knows that it's one of the city's most bustling hubs, but for too long, outdated zoning held it back," said Department of City Planning Director and City Planning Commission Chair Dan Garodnick in a press release. "Thanks to today's vote, that will change; Jamaica will see new homes, jobs, and investments that improve life for everyone who lives, works, and spends time there."

The Plan includes a rezoning, grouped into five sub-areas. The Downtown Core, known as Jamaica Center, has primarily been rezoned with high density commercial districts where towers are permitted. The North Core, located between Jamaica Avenue and Hillside Avenue, has been rezoned with medium density residential and commercial districts to facilitate mixed-use developments, including residential developments with community facility spaces on their lower floors.

The Southern Corridors, which include portions of Merrick Boulevard, Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, and Sutphin Boulevard, have been rezoned with medium density residential districts with commercial overlays to permit mixed-use, mid-rise developments with retail and community facilities. The South Core, generally south of the Long Island Railroad tracks and east of Sutphin Boulevard, has been rezoned with mixed-use districts that combine residential and light manufacturing districts to permit new housing while preserving industrial opportunities. The Industrial Areas, generally along Liberty Avenue, maintained their industrial zoning, but at a higher density to support the growth of industrial businesses.

In response to community concerns related to bulk and height, the City Council reduced the Plan's originally proposed densities in certain areas, including along the Southern Corridors, to create a gradual transition from the higher densities of downtown Jamaica to residential neighborhoods further south.

The Plan also includes a zoning text amendment to map the city's largest MIH area, requiring permanently income-restricted affordable housing units in new residential developments under a range of MIH Options. The zoning text amendment also expands the Special Downtown Jamaica District and introduces, among other provisions, zoning floor area exemptions and height bonuses for the provision of public schools, and floor area bonuses for the provision of public open space.

In addition to land use actions, the Plan will provide $413 million in area-wide funding for improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, parks and open spaces, transportation, the public realm, and other community resources.

"With new affordable homes, jobs, and long-overdue infrastructure improvements on the way, this plan represents a real opportunity to shape the future of Jamaica in partnership with the community," said Nantasha Williams, New York City Councilmember for District 27, which includes a large portion of Jamaica.

The Jamaica Plan is the Adams Administration's third neighborhood rezoning to be approved by the City Council, following the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan and Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use Plan. We will monitor the Adams Administration's Long Island City Neighborhood Plan rezoning as it nears approval by the City Council.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.