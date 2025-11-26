PMP @ Austin Tech Week 2025 (Podcast)

Michael Glenn and guest host, Bryce Freund, visit the 2025 Austin Tech Week. Listen as they meet and mingle with some of Austin's startup entrepreneurs.

Timestamps:

01:51 - Orbit Fab (Daniel Faber, Founding CEO): Founded in 2018 to eliminate the single-use spacecraft paradigm with in-space refueling.

10:50 – Dayy Photonics (Paul Golata): Supports the technological needs of our customers by developing industry-leading light sources and custom photonic solutions.

16:33 – spogan.ai (Joonas Koivuniemi, Co-Founder & CEO): Turns complex data into clear, real-time guidance with voice and visuals.

22:56 – Well Water Finders (Andrew Vandekop): Helps decision makers in real estate, agriculture, county supply, and private land ownership determine not only where groundwater is located, but whether there is enough of it to meet their needs.

30:07 – Alt-Bionics (Jackson Heinz, Co-Founder and CTO): Striving to transform the fields of prosthetics and humanoid robotics with cutting-edge, yet affordable bionic hands.

