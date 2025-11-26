ARTICLE
26 November 2025

PMP @ Austin Tech Week 2025 (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
Michael Glenn and guest host, Bryce Freund, visit the 2025 Austin Tech Week. Listen as they meet and mingle with some of Austin's startup entrepreneurs.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Daniel J. Glenn and Bryce Freund
Perkins Coie LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Transport and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Michael Glenn and guest host, Bryce Freund, visit the 2025 Austin Tech Week. Listen as they meet and mingle with some of Austin's startup entrepreneurs.

Timestamps:

01:51 - Orbit Fab (Daniel Faber, Founding CEO): Founded in 2018 to eliminate the single-use spacecraft paradigm with in-space refueling.

10:50 – Dayy Photonics (Paul Golata): Supports the technological needs of our customers by developing industry-leading light sources and custom photonic solutions.

16:33 – spogan.ai (Joonas Koivuniemi, Co-Founder & CEO): Turns complex data into clear, real-time guidance with voice and visuals.

22:56 – Well Water Finders (Andrew Vandekop): Helps decision makers in real estate, agriculture, county supply, and private land ownership determine not only where groundwater is located, but whether there is enough of it to meet their needs.

30:07 – Alt-Bionics (Jackson Heinz, Co-Founder and CTO): Striving to transform the fields of prosthetics and humanoid robotics with cutting-edge, yet affordable bionic hands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel J. Glenn
Daniel J. Glenn
Photo of Bryce Freund
Bryce Freund
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More