PMP @ Austin Tech Week 2025 (Podcast)

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.
The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.
within Real Estate and Construction, Transport and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Michael Glenn and guest host, Bryce Freund, visit the 2025
Austin Tech Week. Listen as they meet and mingle with some of
Austin's startup entrepreneurs.
Timestamps:
01:51 - Orbit Fab (Daniel Faber, Founding CEO): Founded
in 2018 to eliminate the single-use spacecraft paradigm with
in-space refueling.
10:50 – Dayy Photonics (Paul Golata): Supports the
technological needs of our customers by developing industry-leading
light sources and custom photonic solutions.
16:33 – spogan.ai (Joonas Koivuniemi, Co-Founder &
CEO): Turns complex data into clear, real-time guidance with voice
and visuals.
22:56 – Well Water Finders (Andrew Vandekop): Helps
decision makers in real estate, agriculture, county supply, and
private land ownership determine not only where groundwater is
located, but whether there is enough of it to meet their needs.
30:07 – Alt-Bionics (Jackson Heinz, Co-Founder and
CTO): Striving to transform the fields of prosthetics and humanoid
robotics with cutting-edge, yet affordable bionic hands.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.