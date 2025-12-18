Strict Compliance With Notice‑To‑Cure Provisions In Construction Contracts

Strict compliance with notice‑to‑cure provisions is essential in construction contracts, particularly when a contractor seeks to terminate a subcontract for cause. These provisions are designed to ensure that subcontractors receive clear, written notice of alleged defaults and a defined period to cure them before facing termination. Courts have repeatedly emphasized that failure to follow these procedures can make a termination invalid and expose the contractor to liability.

In the recent case of Pizzarotti, LLC v. MDB Development Corp., the New York Appellate Division, First Department, reinforced this principle. The general contractor terminated its concrete subcontractor on May 22, 2018, citing performance failures. The court found the termination invalid because the contractor had not complied with the subcontract's requirement that termination for cause could occur only if the subcontractor failed to cure a default within five calendar days after receiving written notice. The last correspondence that could arguably qualify as a notice of default was sent on January 31, 2018, identifying incomplete work. In the months that followed, the subcontractor substantially completed much of that work. Later emails and letters did not amount to valid notices of default: a February email confirmed that most problems were fixed and left only minor punch‑list items, while the March and April letters about liens did not start the notice‑to‑cure process, since the contractor removed the liens itself and only mentioned applying back charges. By allowing this time to pass without further notice, the contractor effectively waived its right to terminate based on those alleged defaults.

The court cited Bast Hatfield, Inc. v. Joseph R. Wunderlich, Inc., where a contractor issued a 48‑hour notice but then waited more than a month while the subcontractor corrected deficiencies. When the contractor later terminated without issuing any further notice, the court held that it had waived its right to rely on those defaults. The same reasoning applied in Pizzarotti: delay and informal communications cannot excuse the formal notice required by contract.

The Appellate Division also rejected the claim that the subcontractor abandoned the project. Although its last work on site occurred on February 27, 2018, the subcontractor continued to communicate with the contractor and the engineer of record, expressing readiness to complete remaining items pending direction. These communications demonstrated that the subcontractor had not repudiated the subcontract, and therefore the contractor could not bypass the notice‑to‑cure requirement.

Together, Pizzarotti and Bast Hatfield underscore that termination for cause requires strict adherence to contractual procedures. Contractors who fail to comply risk not only forfeiting their termination rights but also incurring substantial exposure to breach‑of‑contract claims and related liabilities.

