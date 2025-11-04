Louisiana Launches $150M FastSites Program To Speed Up Site Development And Infrastructure Readiness

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has launched the Louisiana FastSites program, a new initiative backed by the $150 million Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund created by Act 365 of the 2025 Regular Legislative Session. FastSites is designed to transform underutilized land and infrastructure into high-performance, investment-ready sites that attract new business and strengthen Louisiana's long-term competitiveness.

Program Overview

FastSites represents one of the most aggressive site development efforts in Louisiana's history. The program is structured to deliver measurable returns to the state through strategic infrastructure upgrades and accelerated project timelines. It empowers local and regional partners to prepare sites for immediate investment by reducing development barriers and aligning public infrastructure with private-sector momentum.

Key features of the program include:

$150 million in funding through the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund

Statewide reach, targeting assets in every region of Louisiana

Competitive selection process focused on return on investment

Infrastructure improvements such as roads, utilities, and rail access

Support for public entities and qualifying private sites

Construction must begin within nine months of cooperative endeavor agreement execution, or as otherwise approved by LED

"This is one of the most forward-thinking site development models in the country," said LED Chief Economic Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet, in a news release. "FastSites aligns government efficiency with private-sector speed, ensuring Louisiana can meet the demands of global investment while strengthening our communities and infrastructure."

Who is Eligible for FastSites?

The program is open to:

Local or regional economic development groups

Cities and towns

Non-profits

Redevelopment authorities

Other public groups (e.g., parishes or districts)

Privately owned sites (with additional eligibility criteria)

Applications will be reviewed by both an internal committee and third-party experts.

The judges will evaluate applications based on key factors such as market demand, return on investment, community impact, site potential and alignment with public-private partnerships. Additional considerations include geographic diversity and support from local stakeholders.

Funding for these infrastructure projects can be structured as forgivable loans, performance-based partnerships, or infrastructure investments, allowing the state to adapt to each project's strategic potential.

Strategic Impact

FastSites is designed to:

Reduce time, cost, and risk for incoming projects

Expand Louisiana's inventory of development-ready properties

Attract global investment while delivering local benefits

Catalyze scalable growth through infrastructure modernization

The initiative reflects a new model of economic development, positioning Louisiana to compete globally while delivering tangible benefits to communities statewide.

Application Timeline and Support

Keep in mind these key dates regarding the FastSites program:

Application window: October 30 – December 15, 2025

October 30 – December 15, 2025 LED and Third Party Reviews: December 16 – January 2026

December 16 – January 2026 Funding Awards Announced: First Quarter of 2026

The Phelps Project Development Team is actively monitoring the rollout of FastSites and its implications for site selection, infrastructure planning, and public-private partnerships across Louisiana.

