Courtney Simmons's article, "The Duty of Care Balancing Act," was published by Condo Media in the September, 2025 issue. Courtney explains how Massachusetts courts recognize the condominium association's role in ensuring resident safety while also respecting unit owners' rights. She outlines a specific case regarding this issue, what it means for condominium associations, and what associations and unit owners should both do next. Courtney will also be speaking in an upcoming lunch & learn virtual event with Condo Media.

