The Impact Of Corrective Work On Performance Bond Deadlines: A Case Study

The recent decision in BCC Housing Development Corp. v. LPCiminelli, Inc., entered on February 27, 2025, by the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department, addresses the enforcement of contractual time limits in performance bonds and clarifies when a contractor's work is considered complete under a construction contract.

BCC Housing Development Corp. ("BCC") engaged LPCiminelli, Inc. ("LPCiminelli") to construct student housing for SUNY Broome Community College. As required by the contract, LPCiminelli executed a performance bond issued by defendant Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, as surety. The bond required that any action on the bond be commenced within two years after the contractor stopped work. Substantial Completion of the project occurred in August 2014. The building housed students starting in the 2014–2015 academic year. The Final Payment was made in June 2015. However, construction defects required LPCiminelli to perform corrective work until September 2017. After LPCiminelli stopped performing corrective work without rectifying all the defects, BCC commenced an action against the performance bond in August 2019.

Under the construction contract, the LPCiminelli was responsible for correcting non-conforming work discovered after Final Payment. LPCiminelli was required to promptly correct work rejected by BCC or failing to conform to the contract documents, whether discovered before or after Substantial Completion. If non-conforming work was found within a year of Substantial Completion, the contract required LPCiminelli to correct it.

Defendants argued the lawsuit was untimely, claiming the two-year period started with Substantial Completion or Final Payment. BCC countered that the deadline should run from September 2017, when corrective work stopped. The trial court ruled in favor of BCC, finding that the contractor's continued performance of corrective work rendered the lawsuit timely. Defendants appealed.

The appellate court affirmed, emphasizing that the terms of the contract must be interpreted according to their plain meaning. Since LPCiminelli was required to remedy defects discovered after completion, its corrective work was part of the contract. The court stated:

"[I]t is manifest that the terms of the contract placed a continuing obligation on LPCiminelli to perform corrective work, which it had done until September 2017. As such, substantial completion was not synonymous with cessation of work nor was the fact that final payment had become due indicative of the same."

Performance bonds are strictly construed against the surety. Given the contract's wording, the lower court determined that the work terminated in September 2017, when LPCiminelli stopped corrective work. Since BCC filed suit in August 2019, within the two-year contractual limitations period, the claim was timely. The appellate court upheld the denial of defendants' summary judgment motion, emphasizing that corrective work can extend the timeframe for performance bond claims.

The decision underscores the role of contract language in determining claim deadlines under performance bonds. Notably, depending on the terms of the contract, ongoing defect correction work can extend the limitations period, thereby affecting the timing of actions against the bond.

