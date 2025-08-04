ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Local Housing Development Incentives: What's Working? A Bi-Coastal Perspective (Video)

Join Sheppard Mullin's land use team for a discussion of housing development incentives. Our bi-coastal team will address:
  • Local housing development incentive programs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and New York City;
  • How these programs are working (or not) to incentivize housing development;
  • Challenges housing developers face in using incentive programs; and
  • Strategies for working with local regulators to use and improve incentive programs.
  • *NEW: Hear about how recent CEQA amendments affect housing development in California.

