Cross-post: New Podcast On Data Centres In The AI Era

In Episode 3 of our new podcast series, Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors, UK Head of Construction & Engineering, Tim Healey, and Senior Associate, JP Attlee, together with Ben Worth and Steven Parker of Global Switch, explore how ESG and energy challenges are being addressed in data centre design and development, focusing on innovation during the AI boom.

Click here to listen to the episode and to catch up on episodes 1 and 2.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.