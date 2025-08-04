ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Case Study: Fulcrum Communities Pilot Project – Parker, Colorado

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
As part of Colorado's broader efforts to close the middle-income housing gap, Fulcrum Communities, a Colorado nonprofit...
United States Colorado Real Estate and Construction
Peter Lam
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This article is part of the 2025 Mid-Year Housing Industry Update. Click here to read the full newsletter.

As part of Colorado's broader efforts to close the middle-income housing gap, Fulcrum Communities, a Colorado nonprofit, launched a pilot project using an innovative financing model to deliver workforce housing more quickly and efficiently. Ballard Spahr represented Fulcrum in structuring and closing the transaction.

With the state's new Middle-Income Housing Authority (MIHA) still in its early stages, Fulcrum partnered with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) to issue 501(c)(3) tax-exempt bonds. The proceeds financed the acquisition of a three-bedroom townhouse in Parker, Colorado, which will be leased to middle-income tenants earning between 80% and 120% of AMI.

By acquiring turnkey properties instead of building new units, Fulcrum's model provides a faster path to occupancy—bypassing delays and risks associated with construction or major rehabilitation. With Colorado declaring that there is an acute shortage of affordable middle-income housing, CHFA, which approved the financing, recognized Fulcrum Communities' potential and capacity to lessen the state's burden in providing such affordable middle-income housing. The bond documents developed in this transaction were designed with scalability in mind, enabling Fulcrum to pursue similar acquisitions across Colorado.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter Lam
Peter Lam
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More