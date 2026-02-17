Let's Talk FCA: Developments Regarding Constitutional Challenges To The Qui Tam Provisions (Podcast)

In this episode, Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Will Tucker discuss the latest developments in connection with constitutional challenges to the qui tam provisions since the district court ruling in U.S. ex. rel. Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

